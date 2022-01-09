BWF India Open 2022: Preview, when and where to watch, live streaming details

The 2022 badminton season will kick off with the BWF Yonex-Sunrise India Open, scheduled to be held from January 11 in New Delhi.

The India Open badminton tournament, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, is back after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will be played at the iconic Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from January 11 to January 16.

The India Open will be headlined by some of the top badminton stars including PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, B Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal.

Srikanth is top seed in men's singles at India Open

Srikanth is the top seed in the men's singles while Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen are the second and third seeds respectively. In the women's singles, Sindhu is seeded first with Saina seeded fourth.

Read: Lakshya Sen’s World Championships bronze medal could be turning point of his career, says coach Vimal Kumar

Also headlining the India Open will be newly-crowned world champion Loh Kean Yew. The Singaporean recently created history by becoming the first-ever unseeded player to win the World Championships. She will lead the international line-up in the season opener.

HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma are among the other Indian participants alongside the experienced Tommy Sugiarto from Indonesia.

In the men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are seeded second with B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Atri seeded fifth. They will be joined by sixth seeds MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila.

However, they are set to face stiff competition as the line-up includes three-time world champion and world No. 2 Indonesian duo of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan. Another Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who are currently ranked eighth in the world, will also compete at the tournament.

PV Sindhu leads women's field at India Open

In the women's singles category, young Indian shuttlers including Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha will be in action. The top international participating names in the women's singles are world No. 12 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and Singapore's Jia Min Yeo.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are seeded second in the women's doubles category.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, along with Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat, will also be in action in the women's doubles.

When and where to watch, live streaming details

The India Open badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Hotstar will also be providing live streaming for the tournament.

The social media accounts of Indian badminton and the BWF will provide regular updates and results on social media.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the India Open will be held behind closed doors and no fans will be allowed at the stadium.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Entire cast of 83 movie has put in a lot of effort including Deepika and Ranveer: Prakash Padukone

Edited by Anantaajith Ra