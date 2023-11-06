BWF Korea Masters 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details

After a great week of badminton in Germany at the Hylo Open, the action will now shift to the city of Gwangju in South Korea. The Korea Masters 2023 is a Super 300 tournament. Most top badminton players will opt to rest and skip the competition but several upcoming shuttlers will be seen on the court.

The tournament starts on November 7 and will go on until November 12. Malvika Bansod will spearhead India’s campaign in the tournament.

While Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian was expected to be India’s sole representative in the men’s singles category, the World Junior Championships silver medalist has withdrawn from the affair. Ashmita Chaliha was also supposed to compete in Gwangju, but the young shuttler from Assam has withdrawn from the tournament. No Indian doubles pair will feature in the Super 300 tournament either.

Tanya Hemanth will be the only other Indian taking part, and she will join Malvika Bansod in the women’s singles category.

BWF Korea Masters 2023: Where to watch

Indian badminton fans can catch the young shuttlers in action on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF.TV. Fans will also be able to keep track of the live scores on Tournament Software. There will be no live telecast of the event for Indian badminton enthusiasts.

BWF Korea Masters 2023: Bansod hopes to continue good form

Malvika Bansod is fresh off a good performance at the Hylo Open, and the young shuttler will look to maintain her form in this week’s tournament. The 22-year-old Bansod reached the quarterfinals in Germany and played some exceptional badminton on her way to the last eight.

Malvika received a walkover in the first round, after which she went on to beat Brazil’s J. Vieira in straight games to secure a place in the quarterfinal. In the quarterfinal, World No. 51 Bansod lost to the experienced Kirsty Gilmour from Scotland 8-21, 14-21.

Malvika will take on Mexico’s S. Solis in the Round of 32 in Korea. Tanya Hemanth will have to wait for the qualification rounds to conclude to find out her opponent in the first round.