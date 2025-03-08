BWF Orleans Masters 2025, Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-Yi: Preview and where to watch

Indian World No.48 Ayush Shetty has stormed into the semifinals of the Orleans Masters, taking down some heavyweights en route to the final four. Now, the youngster will take on Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-Yi, as he looks to book his berth in his first-ever Super 300 final.

Shetty began the tournament as the underdog and was up against former World Champion Loh Kean Yew for his first-round match. Keeping cool under pressure, the Indian outplayed Yew with ease, taking a 21-17, 21-9 victory in less than 40 minutes.

Up next, Shetty disposed of Jason Gunawan in another straight games encounter, before running into Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals of Orleans Masters. Gemke proved to be the first big challenge for the Indian, but a tenacious Ayush Shetty was eventually able to dismantle the Dane 21-16, 21-23, 21-17.

On the other hand, second seed Lin Chun-Yi has had a similarly impressive run in Orleans. The World No.13 started his campaigns with straight-game victories over both Cheam June Wei and India's own HS Prannoy.

In his quarterfinals, Lin was pushed to three games by compatriots Chia Hao Lee, whom he eventually beat 18-21, 22-20, 21-12 in just under an hour.

Now, Ayush Shetty and Lin Chun-Yi will square off against each other, to see who makes it through to the finals.

BWF Orleans Masters: Ayush Shetty vs Lin Chun-Yi, when and where to watch

Ayush Shetty and Lin Chun-Yi are scheduled to play the fifth match on court one. The match is slated to take place at 2:20 PM local time, i.e. at 1:50 AM IST On Sunday, March 9.

For Shetty and Lin, their upcoming clash at the Orleans Masters will mark the first time they've ever played each other on the BWF circuit. Fans excited to see the Indian underdog take on the Taiwanese second seed can catch a live stream of the match on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF.TV.

