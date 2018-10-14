BWF Rankings: Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma rise

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 63 // 14 Oct 2018, 21:46 IST

Ajay Jayaram

Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma both made a move upwards as the latest world rankings were released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) this week. Jayaram has climbed three places to 55th while Verma has gone up seven places to 62nd. Both of them rose as a result of their performances at the Chinese Taipei Open last week.

Jayaram lost to the eventual champion Lee Zii Jia in the quarter-finals while Verma won a round before succumbing to eventual runner-up Riichi Takeshita.

There weren’t any changes for India’s top men's singles shuttlers. Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth maintain their sixth, 15th, 23rd, and 26th positions. Parupalli Kashyap, however, has dropped four spots to 61 while Subhankar Dey has slid to 63rd.

RMV Gurusaidutt is 80th, Lakshya Sen is 87th, and Mithun Manjunath is 95th.

No change for Saina and Sindhu

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal stick to their rankings. While Sindhu is third, Nehwal is 11th.They continue to be the only Indian women’s singles shuttlers inside the top 50.

Beyond the top 50, Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka is 59th, Rituparna Das is 61st, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli is 77th, Mugdha Agrey is 83rd, and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde is 88th.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have dropped to 24th, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are 27th. There has been no change for the country’s No. 1 women’s doubles pair as Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy are static at 27th.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are still at 22nd. The national mixed doubles champions Ponnappa and Rankireddy, who made it to the World Championships quarter-finals, are 27th.

Most of the top Indian shuttlers were on a break last week as they were busy gearing up for the Denmark Open that begins on October 16.