BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy rises one spot, big jump for Lakshya Sen

Get to know where India's top shuttlers are placed in the BWF World Rankings released on May 31, 2018

Sudeshna Banerjee News 31 May 2018

HS Prannoy

Indian shuttlers could not get past the group stage at the Thomas and Uber Cup last week, but their outing at the Bangkok event triggered a rise in the world rankings this week. HS Prannoy has risen one spot to match his career-best ranking of eighth in the BWF World Rankings released on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

He was the highest ranked player for India in the men’s singles squad in the absence of Kidambi Srikanth, who had opted to rest and recover. The latter stays put at the fourth position in the rankings chart.

Sai Praneeth also maintains his 18th place while Sameer Verma climbed a solitary rung to 20th. 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap also jumped one place to 40th.

Sen climbs 16 spots to career-high 72nd

Beyond the top 50, Sourabh Verma is 64th and Subhankar Dey is 67th. But the biggest mover is the 16-year-old Lakshya Sen, who surged a whopping 16 spots to a career-high 72nd.

The youngster put up notable performances at the New Zealand Open and the Thomas Cup. At both the tournaments, he managed to take a game off the two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan.

No change for Saina and Sindhu; Jakka rises

There is no change in the rankings for India’s top two shuttle queens in women’s singles. PV Sindhu continues to be the India No. 1 at 3rd and Saina Nehwal too maintains her 10th spot.

16-year-old Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka, who won a match at the Uber Cup, too soared four places to reach her career-best ranking of 52nd.

India’s top two men’s doubles pairs -- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy are static at 18th and 22nd respectively.

Arjun MR and Ramchandran Shlok, who too were part of India’s Thomas Cup squad, rose a couple of spots to 36th.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy slipped a solitary rung to 28th while Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram jumped four places to 37th.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are now 21st. National champions Ponnappa and Rankireddy moved up three places to 58th.