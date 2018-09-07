BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy slips to 13th, Ajay Jayaram breaks back into top 60

HS Prannoy

Indian national champion HS Prannoy has slipped to 13th in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on September 6, 2018. Prannoy failed to build on his run to a bronze medal-finish at the Asian Championships and a quarter-final appearance at the Indonesia Open and slumped to an opening round defeat at the Asian Games.

Kidambi Srikanth, who also suffered a shock defeat in his Asiad opener, managed to hold on to the eighth position in the latest rankings. While Sameer Verma maintained his 21st spot, Sai Praneeth dropped to 24th.

Beyond the top 50, Parupalli Kashyap is 52nd, Sourabh Verma is 56th, Subhankar Dey is 63rd.

Big jump for Jayaram

The biggest Indian mover inside the top 100 of men's singles was the former India No. 1 Ajay Jayaram. The Mumbai shuttler, who is on the comeback from a hamstring injury, climbed up 13 places to 58th. Jayaram’s ranking rise was a result of his reaching the quarter-finals at the Spain Masters, a Super 300 tournament that was held last week in Barcelona.

No change in ranking for Saina and Sindhu

In women’s singles, the two shuttle queens did not see any change to their rankings. Asian Games silver medallists PV Sindhu is still third and Asian Games bronze medallist Saina Nehwal continues to be 10th.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka dropped to 53rd and Mugdha Agrey is 85th. Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli plummeted 15 places to 86th while Ruthvika Shivani Gadde too slid a couple of spots to 90th.

Garaga and Kapila soar high

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are 21st and national champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are 28th. Rising stars Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila made a massive jump of 69 places to 138th after triumphing at the Kharkiv International for their maiden BWF title last week.

Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa made it to the quarter-finals of women’s doubles at the Asian Games, by virtue of which, they have risen three spots to 27th.

In mixed doubles, India has two pairs inside the top 25. Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are 24th and are followed by Ponnappa and Rankireddy at 25th.