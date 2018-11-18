BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth rises, PV Sindhu drops one spot

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth rose one spot to eighth in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) this week. Even though Srikanth had bowed out in the quarter-finals of the China Open last week, the ranking rise was possible due to the recuperating Lee Chong Wei slipping one spot to ninth this week.

Sameer Verma continues to be the India No. 2 in men’s singles even though he slid a solitary rung to 18th. HS Prannoy remains unchanged at 23 while Sai Praneeth dropped to 26th.

Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayaram are placed one after the other at 49th and 50th respectively. Parupalli Kashyap is hovering just outside the top 50 at the 51st position and Subhankar Dey is currently 54th.

Sindhu slips to fourth

With Chen Yufei winning the China Open last week, she moved up a place to No. 3, pushing the India No. 1 PV Sindhu down to fourth. Saina Nehwal remains stuck to her ninth position.

There is no other Indian shuttler in the top 50 of women’s singles and the next highest-ranked Indian is Rituparna Das at 56th.

The quarter-final appearance at the China Open propelled a rise of four spots to 19th for the India No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. They are now one place shy of their career-best ranking of 18th that they achieved earlier in the year.

There was no change in the world rankings for the men’s doubles national champions Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy, and they continue to be 27th.

The women’s doubles combine of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy remain perched onto the 26th spot. Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram rose a couple of rungs to 30th.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy climbed one place to 22nd. Ponnappa and Rankireddy too had a ranking rise and they are now at 28th.