BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth rises two spots to sixth; Lakshya Sen makes a big jump

Kidambi Srikanth

Following his run to the quarter-finals of the China Open, Kidambi Srikanth has risen a couple of spots to sixth in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). Srikanth, who has been struggling for most of the year after a highly successful 2017 season, reached quarter-finals in back-to-back tournaments in Japan and China.

At the China Open, he had to fight his way through some stiff resistance from Suppanyu Avihingsanon before going down to world champion Kento Momota in the last-eight stage.

HS Prannoy dropped a couple of places to 13th, Sameer Verma slipped to 23rd. Former Singapore Open champion Sai Praneeth is now 26th.

Beyond the top 50, Parupalli Kashyap is 57th, Ajay Jayaram is 58th, and Subhankar Dey is 60th. Sourabh Verma plummeted to 65th and RMV Gurusaidutt is 72nd.

Sen back in top 85

Junior Asian champion Lakshya Sen made a big jump of 26 spots to 86th. The 17-year-old Sen, who has formerly been as high as 69th, upset the second seed Sitthikom Thammasin on his way to reaching the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters last week.

No change for Saina and Sindhu; Das rises

Saina Nehwal suffered a first round exit at the China Open, yet it did no harm to her 10th ranking. PV Sindhu, who made it to the quarter-finals, too saw no change in her ranking and is still third.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka is placed at 57th. Former Indian national champion Rituparna Das is now 71st after climbing 9 places. Das was rewarded for her title win at the Polish International last week.

Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli is 76th, Mugdha Agrey is 82nd, and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde is 86th .

In men’s doubles, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy surged three places to 24th following their upset win over then World No. 13 pair of Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty slid to the 22nd position.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are 27th in women’s doubles. The pair of Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra is now 22nd in mixed doubles while that of Rankireddy and Ponnappa is 27th.