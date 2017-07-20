BWF Rankings: Nandagopal Kidambi and Mahima Aggarwal jump 101 places

A few other Indians too rose in the rankings this week.

by Sudeshna Banerjee News 20 Jul 2017, 19:17 IST

Nandagopal Kidambi (second from right) made a huge jump in the rankings

The Malaysia International Series final appearance has affected a jump of 101 places to the 178th ranking spot for last week’s best Indian performers - the mixed doubles pair of Nandagopal Kidambi and Mahima Aggarwal in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Thursday.

The two won four matches in a row, one of which was over the third seeds Bimo Adi Prakoso and Yujia Jin, until they were stopped by the top seeds Yantoni Edy Saputra and Marsheilla Gischa Islami 19-21, 9-21 in the summit clash.

Nandagopal, the elder brother of the India No. 1 men’s singles player Srikanth Kidambi, teamed up with Aggarwal at the beginning of this season and played three BWF tournaments together.

They were the only Indians to make it to a final last week after India’s star shuttlers suffered a disastrous campaign at the Canada Open Grand Prix in the same week.

Meanwhile, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy continue to be the top Indian pair in mixed doubles at 17th.

Sindhu, Saina rankings unchanged

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal stuck to their fifth and 15th spots respectively. National champion Rituparna Das dropped a rung to 47th while Ruthvika Shivani Gadde ascended 11 places to 78th.

The South Asian Games gold medallist won a round at the Canada Open.

Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli is 74th, Tanvi Lad is 79th, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka is 99th.

Yelegar jumps nine places

Srikanth Kidambi maintains his ranking at 8 and so do HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma, who are 23rd and 32nd respectively. Ajay Jayaram has slipped one rung to 16th, Singapore Open champion B Sai Praneeth too has dropped a solitary spot to 18th while Sourabh Verma moved to 36th.

Outside the top 50, the Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap stayed put at 59th and Siril Verma descended to 68th.

The latest BWF Rankings brought good news for the 23-year-old Abhishek Yelegar, who rose nine spots to his career-best position of 79th after winning a couple of rounds at the Canada Open.

Subhankar Dey, Pratul Joshi and Aditya Joshi round up the top 100.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to be India No. 1

In men’s doubles, the young pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to hold on to their India No. 1 position in men’s doubles at 35th. The former No. 1s Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy, who had slipped out of the top 40, climbed back three places to 38th following their quarter-final show at the Canada Open.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are 25th, Sanjana Satosh and Arathi Sara Sunil are 36th while Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram are 40th.