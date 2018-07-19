BWF Rankings: No change for PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal; Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy enters top-50

PV Sindhu

India's top female shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal retained their positions in the latest BWF Rankings released earlier today. While Saina skipped last week's Thailand Open, Sindhu made it to the final before losing out to reigning World Champion Nozomi Okuhara, who climbed up two spots to 6th.

Despite her runner-up finish, Sindhu is still placed at No. 3. Saina, on the other hand, remained at the 10th position. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy climbed up four spots to break into the World top-50 for the first time, achieving a career-best ranking of 50.

Earlier this month, Vaishnavi, who was snubbed for the Asian Games, played in her first Super 1000 tournament at the Indonesia Open. She then took part in the Thailand Open last week before heading off for this week's Singapore Open. Although the youngster ended up losing in the first round in all three tournaments, she would have gained a lot of experience.

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who returned to action this week in Singapore, also climbed up two places to 90th. Sai Uttejitha Rao, who hogged the limelight at the All India senior ranking tournament in Bengaluru recently, was one of the biggest movers as she climbed up 13 places to 115.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth, who, like Saina, decided to skip the Thailand Open ahead of the World Championships, stayed put at 5th. HS Prannoy, who lost to Sony Dwi Kuncoro at the Thailand Open, also retained his place at 11th. However, both Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth dropped one place to 19th and 25th respectively.

Parupalli Kashyap found his way back into the World top-50 as he climbed six spots to 48th. The 31-year-old shuttler did well in Thailand to make it to the pre-quarters before losing to Kanta Tsuneyama in a tight match. Among the others, Subhankar Dey dropped three places to 67th while Lakshya Sen faltered five places to 76th.

In men's doubles, Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped to 22nd while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy climbed one place to 28th. Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped one place to 28th. In mixed doubles, Satwik and Ponnappa climbed up nine spots to be ranked 47th.