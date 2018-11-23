×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu drops out of top 5; Sameer Verma rises to career-high ranking

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
56   //    23 Nov 2018, 20:32 IST

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu

The top Indian shuttlers had contrasting fortunes in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on November 22 as PV Sindhu dropped out of the top 5 but Sameer Verma rose to his career-high ranking.

Sindhu’s early defeat at the Hong Kong Open last week proved costly for the Rio Olympic silver medallist. Having been a runner-up for the last couple of years, she suffered a second round exit this year and it pushed her down two spots to sixth.

Saina Nehwal, who bowed out in the first round, saw no change in her ranking and she continues to stay at ninth.

The 2016 men’s singles runner-up Sameer Verma jumped to his career-best ranking of 16th after reaching the quarter-finals. Verma was one of the two Indians to reach the last-eight stage in Hong Kong with the other being Kidambi Srikanth, who stays at the eighth position this week.

While HS Prannoy remains at 23rd, Sai Praneeth has slid two rungs to 28th. Sourabh Verma has dropped to 50th.

Subhankar Dey breaks into top 50

Subhankar Dey’s runner-up finish at the Dubai International last week awarded him a rise of five places to a career-high ranking of 49th. This is the first time the 25-year-old has broken into the top 50 of the world rankings. He won the SaarLorLux Open earlier this month.

Ajay Jayaram and Parupalli Kashyap also dropped a place each to 51st and 52nd respectively.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are static at 19th while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have gone up a couple of spots to 25th.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have moved up one spot to 25th in women’s doubles. The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy is now at 21st while Rankireddy and Ponnappa are at 27th.

Topics you might be interested in:
P V Sindhu Sameer VERMA
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
PV Sindhu remains fifth; Sameer Verma drops out of top...
RELATED STORY
Sameer Verma rises to eighth; PV Sindhu drops to sixth in...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth rises, PV Sindhu drops one...
RELATED STORY
PV Sindhu slips to fifth; Sameer Verma drops to ninth in...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Rankings: Sindhu out of top-5 in women's singles
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Sameer Verma rises four spots to 17th,...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu moves up to No. 2, Saina Nehwal...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal slips out of top 10; Rituparna...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth drops three places, PV...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Subhankar Dey rises to career-high ranking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us