BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu drops out of top 5; Sameer Verma rises to career-high ranking

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 56 // 23 Nov 2018, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu

The top Indian shuttlers had contrasting fortunes in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on November 22 as PV Sindhu dropped out of the top 5 but Sameer Verma rose to his career-high ranking.

Sindhu’s early defeat at the Hong Kong Open last week proved costly for the Rio Olympic silver medallist. Having been a runner-up for the last couple of years, she suffered a second round exit this year and it pushed her down two spots to sixth.

Saina Nehwal, who bowed out in the first round, saw no change in her ranking and she continues to stay at ninth.

The 2016 men’s singles runner-up Sameer Verma jumped to his career-best ranking of 16th after reaching the quarter-finals. Verma was one of the two Indians to reach the last-eight stage in Hong Kong with the other being Kidambi Srikanth, who stays at the eighth position this week.

While HS Prannoy remains at 23rd, Sai Praneeth has slid two rungs to 28th. Sourabh Verma has dropped to 50th.

Subhankar Dey breaks into top 50

Subhankar Dey’s runner-up finish at the Dubai International last week awarded him a rise of five places to a career-high ranking of 49th. This is the first time the 25-year-old has broken into the top 50 of the world rankings. He won the SaarLorLux Open earlier this month.

Ajay Jayaram and Parupalli Kashyap also dropped a place each to 51st and 52nd respectively.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are static at 19th while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have gone up a couple of spots to 25th.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have moved up one spot to 25th in women’s doubles. The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy is now at 21st while Rankireddy and Ponnappa are at 27th.