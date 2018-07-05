BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal climbs to ninth, Kidambi Srikanth back in top five

Saina Nehwal

Both Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth moved up as the latest world rankings got released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Nehwal climbed one spot to ninth after winning a round at the Malaysia Open last week.

The Indian shuttler’s run was ended by the World Superseries Finals champion Akane Yamaguchi in straight games in the second round.

PV Sindhu, who reached the semi-finals at the same tournament, remained unchanged at the third position. Rising star Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka rose a couple of places to 53rd while Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli slid six rungs to 78th. South Asian Games gold medallist Ruthvika Shivani Gadde jumped three spots to 90th.

Srikanth rises to fifth

In the men’s singles section, Kidambi Srikanth’s semi-final finish at the Malaysia Open hauled him up a couple of spots to fifth. Srikanth lost his last-four match to the reigning Asian champion Kento Momota, the very same player who edged him in the first round of the Indonesia Open this week as well.

HS Prannoy, on the other hand, dropped a solitary spot to 14th. Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth have been placed one after the other at 20th and 21st respectively.

Beyond the top 50, Parupalli Kashyap stayed put at 55th and Lakshya Sen too maintained his 70th position, while Subhankar Dey dropped to 64th.

Sourabh Verma plummeted three places to 77th. Ajay Jayaram, who is on his way back to the circuit after a hamstring injury, slipped to 96th.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty nosedived two places to 21st. The Indian national men’s doubles champions, Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are now 28th.

In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy stuck to the 26th position. Reddy had better fortunes in mixed doubles, where she soared three places to 21st alongside Pranaav Jerry Chopra.

The Indian national mixed doubles champions, Ponnappa and Rankireddy find themselves at 54th in the latest world rankings.