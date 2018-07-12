BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal drops to 10th, HS Prannoy rises three spots

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 102 // 12 Jul 2018, 17:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal dropped a spot to 10th as the latest world rankings got released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday, July 12, 2018. Nehwal suffered a second round exit at last week’s Indonesia Open as she went down to Chen Yufei in straight games.

It was Nehwal’s second consecutive second round loss, having endured the same fate at the Malaysia Open just a week earlier. She pulled out of this week’s Thailand Open to recover and rest ahead of the World Championships.

There was no change to PV Sindhu’s ranking and she continues to remain at the third position. Rising star Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka dropped a solitary spot to 54th.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth stays put at the fifth spot. HS Prannoy jumped three spots to 11th after making it to the quarter-finals in Indonesia.

Sameer Verma is now 18th and Sai Praneeth has dropped to 24th to round off the top 50. Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap has risen a solitary spot to 54th, Subhankar Dey is 64th, Lakshya Sen is 71st, and former national champion Sourabh Verma is placed at 78th.

Ajay Jayaram back in top 70

The resurgent Ajay Jayaram has been rewarded with a rise of a massive 26 spots after reaching the final of the White Nights International Challenge in Russia last week. Jayaram, who battled a stubborn hamstring injury for many months, is now back in the top 70 at 70th.

The Mumbai shuttler lost a chunk of his season last year right after reaching a career-high ranking of 13th in June.

It was only from last month’s US Open that he started showing flashes of his brilliance, having made a full-fledged return to the circuit in March.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to be 21st. National champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are 29th.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning women’s doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have dropped to 27th. In mixed doubles, Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra have slid three places to 24th while the national champions, Ponnappa and Rankireddy are 56th.