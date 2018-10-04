BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal slips out of top 10; Rituparna Das back in top 60

Saina Nehwal

Indian shuttle queen Saina Nehwal slipped out of the top 10 as the latest world rankings were announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday, October 4, 2018. Saina is now placed at 11th as a result of the ranking rise of Beiwen Zhang, who made it to the final of the Korea Open last week.

Nehwal reached the quarter-finals in Seoul, where she squandered four match points to bow out to eventual champion Nozomi Okuhara. The former World No. 1 was last ranked out the top 10 in August.

There has been no change in ranking for PV Sindhu who stays put at the third position. Sindhu was not in action last week.

Das rises 11 spots

Former Indian national women’s singles champion Rituparna Das continues to move in the upward direction in the world rankings after overcoming a multitude of injuries. Das battled for three games in each of her three matches at the Czech Open last week before bowing out in the quarter-finals.

That gutsy performance awarded her a rise of 11 ranking spots, pushing her up to 60th. Das, who won the Polish International a week earlier, is now 16 rungs below her career-best ranking.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka, who will be representing India in Youth Olympics, is 58th. Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli is 77th, Mugdha Agrey is 83rd, and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde is 87th.

Prannoy drops a couple of spots

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth maintains his sixth spot but HS Prannoy dropped a couple of spots to 15th. Sameer Verma is 23rd, Sai Praneeth is 26th, Parupalli Kashyap is 57th, Ajay Jayaram is 58th, and Subhankar Dey is 59th.

Sourabh Verma and RMV Gurusaidutt slid to 69th and 74th respectively. While Youth Olympics participant Lakshya Sen is still 86th, Mithun Manjunath jumped 19 places to 94 after reaching the quarter-finals of the Czech Open.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are 23rd and the pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy is 26th.

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy is 27th. In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Reddy are 22nd while Rankireddy and Ponnappa are 27th.