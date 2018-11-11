BWF Rankings: Subhankar Dey rises to career-high ranking after title win

Sudeshna Banerjee
11 Nov 2018, 14:50 IST

Subhankar Dey

The title win at the SaarLorLux Open last week hauled Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey up by nine places to a career-high ranking of 55th in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) this week.

The triumph at the German tournament was the first time the Copenhagen-based Dey won any Super 100 level BWF title. The 25-year-old Kolkata-born shuttler was a sensation at this tournament and won six matches, with one of the wins coming over his idol Lin Dan.

Among the top Indian men’s singles exponents, Kidambi Srikanth stayed on at ninth. Sameer Verma is 17th, HS Prannoy is 23rd and Sai Praneeth is 24th. Sourabh Verma has dropped to 49th while Ajay Jayaram has risen a couple of spots to 50th.

2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap made it to the quarter-finals of the SaarLorLux Open and that pushed him up seven spots to 52nd.

No change for Saina and Sindhu

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal saw no change in their rankings and they remain at the third and the ninth positions respectively. Rituparna Das is the new India No. 3 after she rose six rungs to 55th following her first round win at the Macau Open.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped two spots to 23rd. The young Indian pair made it to the China Open quarter-finals this week and will certainly make a jump in next week’s world rankings.

National men’s doubles champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are placed at 27th.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy occupies the 26th spot. In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are at 23rd while the national champion pair of Rankireddy and Ponnappa find themselves at 29th this week.