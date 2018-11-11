×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BWF Rankings: Subhankar Dey rises to career-high ranking after title win

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
26   //    11 Nov 2018, 14:50 IST

Subhankar Dey
Subhankar Dey

The title win at the SaarLorLux Open last week hauled Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey up by nine places to a career-high ranking of 55th in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) this week.

The triumph at the German tournament was the first time the Copenhagen-based Dey won any Super 100 level BWF title. The 25-year-old Kolkata-born shuttler was a sensation at this tournament and won six matches, with one of the wins coming over his idol Lin Dan.

Among the top Indian men’s singles exponents, Kidambi Srikanth stayed on at ninth. Sameer Verma is 17th, HS Prannoy is 23rd and Sai Praneeth is 24th. Sourabh Verma has dropped to 49th while Ajay Jayaram has risen a couple of spots to 50th.

2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap made it to the quarter-finals of the SaarLorLux Open and that pushed him up seven spots to 52nd.

No change for Saina and Sindhu

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal saw no change in their rankings and they remain at the third and the ninth positions respectively. Rituparna Das is the new India No. 3 after she rose six rungs to 55th following her first round win at the Macau Open.

In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped two spots to 23rd. The young Indian pair made it to the China Open quarter-finals this week and will certainly make a jump in next week’s world rankings.

National men’s doubles champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy are placed at 27th.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy occupies the 26th spot. In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy are at 23rd while the national champion pair of Rankireddy and Ponnappa find themselves at 29th this week.

Topics you might be interested in:
Parupalli Kashyap Subhankar Dey
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
SaarLorLux Open 2018: Kashyap Out, Subhankar Dey reaches...
RELATED STORY
SaarLorLux Open 2018: Subhankar Dey stuns Lin Dan;...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Sourabh Verma rises 10 places after Russian...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Kidambi Srikanth rises two spots to sixth;...
RELATED STORY
Subhankar Dey wins the 2018 SaarLorLux Open
RELATED STORY
SaarLorLux Open 2018: Subhankar Dey enters final with a...
RELATED STORY
SaarLorLux Open 2018: Subhankar Dey sails through to the...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy moves up to 11th, Rituparna Das...
RELATED STORY
BWF Rankings: Saina Nehwal slips out of top 10; Rituparna...
RELATED STORY
Belgian International 2018: Rituparna Das upsets second...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us