BWF Rankings: Tai Tzu Ying in danger of losing World Number 1 Spot, Saina Nehwal back in top 8

Tai Tzu Ying

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying is enjoying her 135th week as the world number one as per the latest rankings released by the Badminton world federation. However, the difference between the ranking points of Tai and the new world number two Nozomi Okuhara is just 289 points, on the back of Tai having lost nearly 6000 points in her ranking this week.

In other movements in the rankings, India's Saina Nehwal is back into the top eight. An injury to Carolina Marin saw her lose out on a spot to rank 9th. However, Marin will be making her comeback in August this year while ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu maintained her ranking at number five with 78234 points.

Here is an account of the shift in other categories -

Men's Singles

Runner-up from the recently concluded Canada Open, Parupalli Kashyap has jumped two spots to be ranked number 34. HS Prannoy, who has been struggling with injuries witnessed a steep drop from 26th place to rank in the 32rd place.

However, India's two highest ranked players in Kidambi Srikanth (9th) and Sameer Verma (13th) managed to hold on to their place. Sourabh Verma, having lost in the quarterfinals of the Canada Open jumped up three places to sit on 43rd rank while Sai Praneeth lost on place and is ranked 23rd in the men's singles category.

Men's doubles

The young duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy jumped one place in the rankings to earn a rank of 19. The other Indian duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also jumped one place to be ranked number 22nd in the world.

Indonesian duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo continue to be on the top of the rankings this week as well.

Women's Doubles

The continually impressice Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnapa and N Sikki Reddy continued their steady rise as they jumped up one spot to claim the 21st spot, making them the highest ranked Indian women's duo as per the badminton rankings.

Japanese duo of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara have maintained their number one ranking.

Mixed Doubles

Indian duo of N Sikki Reddy and Pranav Jerry Chopra jumped one place to rank 21st while the duo of Ashwini Ponnapa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy maintained their 25th rank. Chinese duo of Zhang Siwei and Huang Ya Qiong continue to maintain their grasp on the top of the mixed doubles rankings.