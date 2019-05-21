Sudirman Cup 2019: Day 1 Summary

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 8 // 21 May 2019, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indonesia defeated England 4-1 in their opening match of the tournament

Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and China began on a strong note by beating their opponents with ease on the opening day of the 2019 BWF Sudirman Cup held at Nanning, China on Sunday.

INDONESIA DEFEATS ENGLAND

The doubles pair of Marcus Gideon & Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge 21-9, 21-18 to take a 1-0 lead in the tie.

In the women's singles, Tunjung defeated Holden by 21-10, 21-13 to give Indonesia a 2-0 lead in the tie.

In Men's singles, Anthony Ginting defeated Toby Penty 21-9, 21-12 giving Indonesia 3-0 lead.

The women’s doubles pair of Greysia Polli & Apriyani Rahayu defeated Chole Birch and Lauren Smith by 21-16, 21-18.

England mixed doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock defeated Praveen Jordan and Oktavianti by 21-17, 21-18 to win the only match as Indonesia won the tie 4-1.

CHINA WHITEWASH MALAYSIA 5-0

In the first match of the day, mixed doubles pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen defeated Aaron Cha and Soh Wooi Yik in three sets by 18-21, 21-14, 24-22 to give China a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement

Chen Yufei defeated Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah in three sets by 21-15, 21-23, 21-14 in the women’s singles to give China 2-0 lead.

China's Shi Yuqi eased past Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles by 21-12, 21-11.

In the fourth match, the women’s doubles pair of Du Yue and Li Yinhui defeated Vivian Hoo and Yap Chen Weng in two straight sets 21-18, 21-14 to give China a 4-0 lead.

Mixed doubles pair of Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei defeated Lai Peng Jing and Tan Kian Meng in two straight sets by 21-16, 21-12 to complete a 5-0 drubbing.

CHINESE TAIPEI DEFEATS HONG KONG

In the opening match, Mixed doubles pair of Liao Min Chun and SU Ching Heng defeated Chung Yonny and Tam Chun Yei in two straight sets by 21-14, 21-17 to give Chinese Taipei 1-0 lead.

The World number 1 Tai Tzu Ying defeated Cheung Ngan Yi in three sets by 18-21, 21-19, 21-8 to give Chinese Taipei 2-0 lead.

Men's singles player Chou Tien Chen defeated Na Ka Long Anus in two straight games by 21-15, 21-15 to give Chinese Taipei 3-0 lead.

The women’s doubles pair of NG Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting defeated Pai Yu Po and WU Ti Jung by 21-14, 21-11 to reduce the marigin by 1-3.

Tang Chun Man and TSE Ying Suet defeated Chang Ching Hui and Wang Chi-Ling in three sets by 17-21, 21-16, 21-14, but CHINESE TAIPEI won the tie 3-2.