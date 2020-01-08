BWF Thailand Masters 2020 Draw announced: Saina Nehwal seeded 5th, PV Sindhu opts out

Saina Nehwal starts off her campaign against Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark

Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2020 will be played between January 21 and January 26 in Bangkok, Thailand. Draws for the same were announced on January 7, 2020. Several players from India are giving this tournament a miss due to the Premier Badminton League starting from January 20th.

Saina Nehwal has been seeded fifth in this tournament. She will start her campaign against Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark. Saina is having a 4-0 lead in her career head-to-head record against Line Højmark. She is expected to meet local star Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinals. Both PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying have opted to play in Premier Badminton season five (An Indian franchise-based competition) instead of playing in Thailand Masters.

In Men's Singles, three players from India will be seen eyeing their chances to win the coveted trophy. Kidambi Srikanth seeded fifth is the only Indian to be seeded in the men's singles category. He will begin his campaign against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia. Srikanth needs to perform well in these tournaments so as to score maximum points for Tokyo Olympics, as the cut-off date for qualification is April 26th. He is expected to clash with the young Chinese, Sun Fei Xiang in the second round.

On the other hand, unseeded in the tournament HS Prannoy will start his campaign against world number 30 Daren Liew of Malaysia. Prannoy is having a 3-0 head-to-head lead over Liew. He is expected to clash with second seed Shi Yu Qi of China in the second round. Unseeded Sameer Verma will begin his campaign against seventh seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. Sameer is 1-2 down in his head-to-head record against Lee. He has been drawn in the same half with Lin Dan, Son Wan Ho, and Angus Ng Ka Long.

No Indian will be seen competing in Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles or Mixed Doubles category.