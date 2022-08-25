BWF World Championships 2022: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy men's singles preview: Head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist Lakshya Sen will take on compatriot HS Prannoy in the men's singles event on Day 4 of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo on Thursday, August 25. A major fixture of the day will see two top Indian shuttlers square off against each other.

Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze-medalist, defeated Spain’s Luis Enrique Penalver 21-17, 21-10 in his round of 32 match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Arena.

Prannoy, on the other hand, went that extra mile to pull off a major upset in Round of 32 at the BWF World Championships. He overwhelmed local favorite and two-time former world champion Kento Momota 21-17, 21-16 to set up a clash against Lakshya.

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy: Head-to-head & prediction

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy squared off against each other on three occasions, all in 2022. The 21-year-old Sen is leading the head-to-head contest.

Sen got the better of Prannoy in a thrilling three-setter at the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2022 in January this year. Sen defeated Prannoy 14-21 21-9 21-14. In their second meeting at the YONEX GAINWARD German Open 2022, Sen once again humbled Prannoy in straight sets 21-15 21-16.

Meanwhile, during their last meeting as opponents, Prannoy humbled the 10th ranked Sen 10-21 9-21 at the EAST VENTURES Indonesia Open 2022.

Head to head: 2-1

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy Timings: 11.10 am (IST) (approx)

It will be no less than a nail-biting contest when Sen takes on Prannoy in a fight for a quarter-finals spot at the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022 in Tokyo on Thursday.

Where to watch & live streaming details

The BWF World Championships 2022 matches are being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

