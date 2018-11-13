×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BWF World Junior Championships 2018: Gayatri Gopichand makes a winning start

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
19   //    13 Nov 2018, 19:33 IST

Gayatri Gopichand
Gayatri Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand’s 15-year-old daughter, Gayatri Gopichand made a winning start to her campaign as the BWF World Junior Championships 2018 got underway in Markham, Canada on Monday. Gayatri needed just 21 minutes to dispatch Adelina Quinones of Mexico 21-10, 21-9 to set up a second round meeting with China’s Han Qianxi.

While Gopichand progressed, Malvika Bansod did not enjoy the same good fortunes for she went down 20-22, 24-26 to Saloni Samirbhai Mehta of Hong Kong. Eighth seed Purva Barve will begin her challenge on Tuesday against Thailand’s Pornpicha Choeikeewong after receiving a first round bye.

George, Rajawat, Mishra advance

In the men’s singles U-19 section, Priyanshu Rajawat beat Denis Koppen 21-18, 21-17 while Alap Mishra outclassed Yann Orteu 21-14, 21-8.

Kiran George was a winner on Day 1 as well, notching up a 21-17, 21-12 win over Canada’s Kevin Wang.

India was also in contention in mixed doubles on the first day of the tournament. Out of the four pairs, only one managed to advance to the second round on a disappointing day for the contingent.

Saipratheek K Krishnaprasad and Ashwini Bhat K were the only ones to win as they beat Gerardo Saavedra and Fatima Rio 21-16, 21-4.

Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi fought valiantly only to end up losing the match 8-21, 21-18, 16-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Shiau Cheng and Wang Yu Qiao. Akshan Shetty and Rashi Lambe lost to Kevin Wang and Wendy Zhang 13-21, 14-21 while Srikrishna Sai Kumar Podile and Srishti Jupudi bowed out with a 12-21, 9-21 loss to the German combine of Lukas Resch and Emma Moszczynski.

Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen is India’s biggest medal hope at this prestigious tournament. The 17-year-old, seeded fourth at this event, will start his quest for a maiden gold medal on Tuesday against Mexico’s Armando Gaitan.

Topics you might be interested in:
BWF World Junior Championships Lakshya Sen Gayathri Gopichand
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
BWF World Junior Championships 2018: Lakshya Sen...
RELATED STORY
Pullela Gopichand was the reason I got into badminton,...
RELATED STORY
"Gopichand Sir is very approachable," says Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 things to know about Junior World Championships silver...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India win...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India start...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India go down...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships 2018: PV Sindhu beats Yamaguchi...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships (men's singles): SUMMARY (first 2...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian Badminton players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us