×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India go down to Korea in quarter-finals

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
53   //    09 Nov 2018, 23:25 IST

Lakshya Sen's effort went in vain
Lakshya Sen's effort went in vain

India’s hopes of winning a medal at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships were dashed when they went down 1-3 to heavyweights Korea in the quarter-finals of this prestigious junior badminton tournament in Markham, Canada.

Barring the Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen, none of the other Indians could fetch a win for the team.

The tie began with the mixed doubles match in which the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila fought valiantly only to taste a 22-20, 14-21, 12-21 defeat against the Korean combine of Na Eun Jeong and Chan Wang.

It was then left to Lakshya to get one win back for India. The 17-year-old started the match poorly, losing the first game 16-21 to Ji Hoon Choi but managed to show his class in the next couple of games to secure a 16-21, 21-18, 21-13 win in 59 minutes.

However, that was the only bright spot for India as they were beaten in the next two matches.

The men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Kapila gave their best before going down 19-21, 21-19, 11-21 to Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang. In women’s singles, Malvika Bansod could not put up any resistance against junior World No. 30 Ga Eun Park, losing 17-21, 12-21.

India, later on, took on Denmark in the 5-8th place playoff, where they emerged 3-2 winners.

The wins were delivered by Kiran George in men’s singles, the pair of Garaga and Kapila in men’s doubles, and the mixed doubles combine of Srishti Jupudi and Srikrishna Sai Kumar Podile. Gayatri Gopichand Pullela suffered a double whammy, conceding a defeat in both her women’s singles and women’s doubles matches.

On Saturday, India will face the 5/8th seeded Malaysia to decide their final place in this competition.         

Topics you might be interested in:
Lakshya Sen
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India start...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India win...
RELATED STORY
BWF tournament grade system: Explained Simple 
RELATED STORY
Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for...
RELATED STORY
The road to Jakarta Asian games 2018: Indian shuttlers to...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships (men's singles): SUMMARY (first 2...
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships 2018: PV Sindhu beats Yamaguchi...
RELATED STORY
Badminton: List of Present World Number 1 rank holders in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Finals lost by PV Sindhu
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us