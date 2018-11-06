BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India start campaign with double win on Day 1

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 51 // 06 Nov 2018, 15:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lakshya Sen

The junior Indian shuttlers made a thunderous start to their campaign with a double win on Day 1 of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2018 in Markham, Canada. India battered both Sri Lanka and Kenya 5-0 to climb up to the top of Group E.

In the morning tie against Sri Lanka on Monday, Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod delivered the wins in singles. The Asian junior champion Sen needed only 17 minutes to stamp his class and demolish Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-9, 21-8.

Bansod had a tougher outing in her match against Dilmi Dias as she had to fight back from a game down to edge the Sri Lankan 14-21, 21-11, 21-6 in 39 minutes.

In men’s doubles, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Dhruv Kapila were the heavy favourites and they lived up to the expectations with a 21-11, 21-10 win over Chirath Illeperumachchi and Gavin Dulsith Moragoda.

Tanisha Crasto and Gayatri Pullela Gopichand combined to rout Hasini Nusaka Ambalangodage and Anurangi Masakorala 21-9, 21-12.

In mixed doubles, Srishti Jupudi and Srikrishna Sai Kumar Podile beat Jananuwani Amanda and Chirath Illeperumachchi 21-8, 21-13 in 27 minutes.

The 5/8th seeded India met the 17/41st seeded Kenya in an afternoon tie in which Sen was rested. Priyanshu Rajawat took his place in men’s singles but it made no difference to India’s fortunes.

He took only 16 minutes to annihilate Meer Solanki 21-7, 21-8. Purva Barve needed 3 minutes lesser time to destroy Krisha Ghia 21-3, 21-2 in women’s singles.

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam teamed up to demolish Urjan Omit Shah and Ujval Omit Shah 21-2, 21-6 in the men’s doubles clash.

Sahithi Bandi and Thanushree Ramesh were equally impressive in their 21-6, 21-3 women’s doubles rout of Krisha Ghia and Shana Patel.

Ashwini Bhat K and Saipratheek K Krishnaprasad too shone in their mixed doubles match against Shana Patel and Meer Solanki and bagged a 21-3, 21-5 win in just 14 minutes.

On Tuesday, India take on the 17/41st seeded Faroe Islands in another Group E encounter.