Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap enters final

Deepanshu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 57 // 07 Jul 2019, 12:11 IST

Parupalli Kashyap.

The final of the Canada Open super 100 tournament will be played on July 7th, that is today, in Calgary, Canada.The only Indian survivor in the tournament is Parupalli Kashyap. Kashyap defeated Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a match lasting for one hour and ten minutes, to enter the summit clash.

While going into the semifinals the world number 36, Kashyap, had a 3-0 head-to-head record against the world-number-30 Wang Tzu Wei and with this win, he kept his unbeaten record intact against the Chinese-Taipei opponent.

Kashyap hasn't had an easy outing in this tournament so far. He won his second-round match against the Chinese Ren Peng Bo 23-21, 21-23, 21-19 and in the quarterfinals he defeated Lucas Claerbout of France 12-21, 23-21,24-22 in a match lasting for one hour and sixteen minutes. With such kind of testing matches, Kashyap had shown his critics that he has regained his physical fitness and is ready to bounce back into the top echelons of the men's singles' game.

Last hurdle

In the finals, he will play against the Chinese world-number-126-Li Shi Feng. It will be the first meeting between these two players.

Kashyap who has turned coach for the love of his life, Saina Nehwal, has said that he wants to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The qualification period for Tokyo Olympics had already begun on May 29.

Women's draw

In the women's singles, Korea's rising star An Se Young, who had beaten current world-number-one Tai Tzu Ying in the Sudirman cup, defeated Fabienne Deprez of Germany 21-17, 21-12 to enter the finals. In the finals, she will play against the Chinese Wang Zhi Yi.

In the men's doubles finals, Denmark's 8th-seeded duo of Mathias Boe and Mads Conrad-Petersen will battle it out against the Japanese duo of Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera.

In women's doubles, the fifth-seeded Korean duo of Chang Ye Na and Kim Hye Rin will play against the New Zealand's pair of Setyana Mapasa and Gronya Somerville for the coveted crown.

In the mixed doubles, two unseeded duos have made it to the finals. The Chinese duo of Guo Xin Wa and Zhang Shu Xan will battle it out against the Korean duo of Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won.

The finals will start at 10:30 PM IST.