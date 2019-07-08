×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap vs Li Shi Feng Final – Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details and more

Shruti Sinha
ANALYST
Preview
21   //    08 Jul 2019, 00:36 IST

Parupalli Kashyap
Parupalli Kashyap

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap is on a mission this week to prove that age is just a number. At the ongoing Canada Open, a Super 100 tournament in Calgary, he notched up his third consecutive three-game match to secure his place in the final.

The sixth-seeded Kashyap fought for 1 hour 10 minutes before he could subdue the challenge of the fourth-seeded Wang Tzu Wei 14-21, 21-17, 21-18. It was Kashyap's third win over the Taipei shuttler in as many meetings.

Most importantly, this was the 32-year-old Kashyap's third straight match exceeding 1 hour and that clearly indicates how good he has been feeling physically of late. And that has given the former World No. 6 immense confidence after the unfortunate injury troubles in the last few years.

Against Wang, losing the first game could not deter him nor could a 5-11 deficit in the decider. That itself shows how hungry Kashyap is to taste title glory yet again after all those setbacks.

In his first BWF final since winning the Austrian Open 17 months ago, the 36th-ranked Kashyap faces World No. 126 Li Shi Feng of China whom he has never met before. The highly-talented Feng, a junior prodigy, has already reached two finals this year and ended up on the losing side in both. That would surely motivate him to become third time lucky.

The reigning Youth Olympic gold medallist has also spent much less time on the court this week than Kashyap. That could also be another factor favouring the 19-year-old.

However, Kashyap's vast experience and staunch determination might just prove to be the difference-maker in this interesting battle and can help him to pull through.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 Yonex Canada Open:

Tournament name: 2019 Yonex Canada Open

Category: Super 100

Advertisement

Location: Calgary, Canada

Round: Final

Timing of the match: (6) Parupalli Kashyap vs Li Shi Feng at approx 3:30 am IST on Monday, July 8, 2019

Where to watch the match in India?

There won't be any live telecast of the match in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

All matches of the Canada Open are being live streamed on Badminton Canada YouTube channel.

Tags:
Canada Open - Badminton Parupalli Kashyap
Advertisement
Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap vs Wang Tzu Wei – Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details and more
RELATED STORY
Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap glides past Wang Tzu-wei to enter the final
RELATED STORY
Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap enters final
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Sudirman Open 2019: Preview, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
US Open 2019: HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will spearhead the Indian challenge
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Cai Yanyan badminton quarter-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
New Zealand Open 2019: Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Singapore Open 2019: When and where to watch Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota badminton quarter-final match, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Sudirman Open 2019: India vs Malaysia - Preview, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us