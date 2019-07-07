Canada Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap vs Wang Tzu Wei – Preview, Where to watch, Live Stream Details and more

Parupalli Kashyap

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap remains the last Indian standing at the Canada Open 2019, which is taking place in Calgary this week. The sixth-seeded Kashyap takes on the fourth-seeded Wang Tzu Wei now for a place in the final of this Super 100 tournament.

After a string of injuries that robbed him of a chance to play uninterruptedly on the BWF World Tour, it is absolutely heartening to see the kind of fighting spirit the 32-year-old is showing in every match. Twice this week, the former World No. 6 came back from the jaws of death to clinch a narrow win.

Against China's Ren Peng Bo in the third round, Kashyap had to battle it out for 1 hour and 24 minutes before he could pull off a tight 23-21, 21-23, 21-19 win. If anyone had doubts about his fitness levels after that tiring encounter, then the senior statesman of Indian badminton quelled them with yet another thrilling win in the next round.

He was put to a stern test by France's World No. 84 Lucas Claerbout and it took him 1 hour and 16 minutes to subdue the Frenchman with a 12-21, 23-21, 24-22 win in a gritty contest that saw both men giving their all.

Having gained a lot of confidence from these two wins, the star Indian shuttler is now ready for the challenge posed by World No. 30 Wang Tzu Wei, who is placed just six rungs higher than the Indian in the latest BWF World Rankings.

Even though the Taipei player is currently ahead of the Indian in the rankings, he trails Kashyap 0-2 in their head-to-head meetings. The two squared off even this year, at the India Open in March, where Kashyap beat him 21-16, 21-11.

It was the tournament where Kashyap reached the semi-finals and took a lot of positives from. Considering that he has been able to build on that in the subsequent few months, Kashyap would be hungry to maintain a clean sheet against Wang Tzu Wei.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 Yonex Canada Open:

Tournament name: 2019 Yonex Canada Open

Category: Super 100

Location: Calgary, Canada

Timing of the match: (6) Parupalli Kashyap vs (4) Wang Tzu Wei at approx 2:30-3 am IST on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Where to watch the match in India?

There won't be any live telecast of the match in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

All matches of the Canada Open are being live streamed on Badminton Canada YouTube channel.