Canada Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Ygor Coelho, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 19 Lakshya Sen will set his sights on a quarterfinal berth at the Canada Open 2023 when he takes on the 58th-ranked Ygor Coelho in the Round of 16 on Thursday (July 6).

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion made a fantastic start to his campaign at this Super 500 event in Calgary on Wednesday. Sen knocked out his nemesis, the second-seeded Kunlavut Vitidsarn, 21-18, 21-15, in a brilliant display of power and poise that took 38 minutes to complete.

The Indian will now hope to make his third quarterfinal of the season following a semifinal appearance at the Thailand Open and a quarterfinal finish at the Indonesia Masters.

Lakshya Sen vs Ygor Coelho: Head-to-head and Prediction

Lakshya Sen has a perfect 3-0 record against Ygor Coelho in their head-to-head. Interestingly, all three of their meetings have gone the distance. The Indian came through 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in their most recent clash at the 2019 Scottish Open.

Coelho is a 26-year-old Brazilian veteran who became the first male shuttler to represent his country at the Olympics when he played at the Rio Games in 2016. He won the gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games and at the 2017 and 2018 Pan American Championships as well. Coelho has five titles at the BWF International Challenge/Series level.

This year, the Brazilian's notable results have been winning a bronze at the Pan American Championships and making the last eight at the Denmark Masters.

Coelho began his Canada Open campaign on Wednesday with a 21-12, 21-17 win over former champion Sai Praneeth.

Clearly, Lakshya Sen has the edge in their upcoming encounter by dint of his experience and world ranking. That said, Coelho does have the potential to stretch the match as seen in their past meetings and the Indian needs to stamp his authority right from the start to avoid that.

Canada Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Ygor Coelho: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will square off against Ygor Coelho in the men's singles second round at the Canada Open 2023 on Thursday in the sixth match of the day on Court 3.

Date: July 6, 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Time: Approx. 4 pm local time; 3.30 am IST (July 7, 2023)

Venue: Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada

Canada Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Ygor Coelho: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Canada Open match will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV too.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

