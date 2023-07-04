Canada Open 2023: Preview, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

Commonwealth Games champions PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will spearhead India's challenge at the Yonex Canada Open 2023, scheduled to be held at Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada, from July 4-9.

The BWF Super 500 event will give both an opportunity to get some vital matchplay under their belt after their struggles in the early part of the season. With the race for the Paris Olympics qualifying hotting up, both Sindhu and Sen are desperately looking to regain their lost touch.

Sindhu has had a lackluster season by her lofty standards. The two-time Olympic medalist's best performance of the year remains a runner-up finish at the Madrid Spain Masters. It was the only time the shuttle queen made any final this year.

Sindhu's only other notable performances of the year were a semifinal appearance at the Malaysia Masters and a quarterfinal finish at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Clearly, the former world champion has fallen short of expectations so far this season and would very much like to come back with a bang at the Canada Open, where she is seeded fourth. The World No. 15 opens her campaign against home hope, the 62nd-ranked Talia NG, and has top seed Akane Yamaguchi lurking in the semifinals if the draw pans out according to the seedings.

If Sindhu manages to get the better of the World No. 1, she could come face-to-face with second seed and World No. 8 Ratchanok Intanon in the summit clash.

The only other Indian in the women's singles draw, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani, has the 17th-ranked Supanida Katethong first up.

In men's singles, India has three representatives — former champion Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, and 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Parupalli Kashyap. While Kashyap will be playing in the qualifying rounds, the other two are in the main draw.

The 19th-ranked Sen's most successful tournament so far has been the Thailand Open, where he made the last four. It was his only semifinal in 11 events this season.

Sen has a tough opener against second seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who dashed his title hopes at the Thailand Open in June.

Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth will be in action against the 58th-ranked Ygor Coelho in the first round. If both Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen manage to overcome their respective opponents, they will face each other in the second round.

In men's doubles, India's lone pair, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, take on Chen Zhi Ray/Lu Chen.

In women's doubles, Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda have the Canadian pair of Jacqueline Cheung/Jeslyn Chow first up.

India's solitary duo of Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeeth Reddy have withdrawn from mixed doubles.

Canada Open 2023: Schedule

Qualifying: July 4, 2023

First round: July 4-5, 2023

Second round: July 6, 2023

Quarter-finals: July 7, 2023

Semi-finals: July 8, 2023

Finals: July 9, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time/ 8.30 pm IST.

Canada Open 2023: Telecast channel list in India

The Canada Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Thursday, July 6. The matches will also be shown on Jio Cinema.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Full list of Indian contingent playing at Canada Open 2023

Men's singles: (Qualifiers) Parupalli Kashyap; (Main draw) Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Gadde Ruthvika Shivani

Men's doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's doubles: Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Bokka Navaneeth/Priya Konjengbam

