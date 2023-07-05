Canada Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Talia NG, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Birthday girl PV Sindhu will begin her quest for the Canada Open 2023 title against local hope, the 62nd-ranked Talia NG, at Calgary on Wednesday (July 5).

Since reaching the Malaysia Masters semifinals in May, the Indian shuttle queen seems to have been in a mini-slump. The two-time Olympic medalist suffered a couple of first-round exits at the Thailand Open and the Singapore Open, respectively, before crashing out of the Indonesia Open in the second round.

Sindhu's struggles this year have seen her world ranking plummet to a lowly 15th now. With the Asian Games fast approaching, the Hyderabadi is racing against time to get back her winning touch.

As the fourth seed in the Super 500 event in Canada this week, Sindhu will hope to get some vital matches under her belt in a bid to boost her confidence.

PV Sindhu vs Talia NG: Head-to-head and prediction

Sindhu and Talia NG have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently remains tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

The Indian couldn't have asked for an easier opponent to start off things with. Talia NG is a 21-year-old rising star on the badminton circuit. Her notable performances in singles this year have been a couple of quarterfinals at the Pan Am Individual Championships and the Polish Open (International Challenge event).

In women's doubles, Talia made the semifinals at the Mexican International Challenge in partnership with her compatriot Wen Yu Zhang.

Clearly, there's a wide gulf between the experience of PV Sindhu and that of Talia NG. Unless the former world champion is rusty after a short break from the tour, this should be a cakewalk for her.

Canada Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Talia NG: Date and time

Sindhu will square off against Talia NG in the women's singles first round at the Canada Open 2023 on Wednesday in the fourth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: July 5, 2023

Time: Approx. 12 noon local time; 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Markin-MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Canada

Canada Open 2023, PV Sindhu vs Talia NG: Where to watch & live streaming details

Live streaming of this match will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

