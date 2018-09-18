China Open 2018: PV Sindhu moves into second round, Saina Nehwal loses in the first round

PV Sindhu

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttlers as PV Sindhu progressed into the second round while Saina Nehwal made an early exit, losing to Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea at China Open 1000 level tournament played at Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre on Tuesday. The doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy also progressed into the second round.

In women’s singles, PV Sindhu had no problems in dispatching Saena Kawakami in the first round match. In the first game, both players fought for each point till 7-7. At the interval Sindhu led 11-7. After the interval, the World Championship silver medallist looked in control and won first set 21-15, despite the Japanese taking points in latter half of the game.

The second game saw Sindhu race away to a 6-1 lead before the Japanese made a fight back. At the interval, the Indian star shuttler played attacking strokes and did not allow her opponent to come back into the game and won the second set 21-13 to move into the second round. She will play Thailand's Ongbamrungphan in the second round.

Saina Nehwal lost to Korean Sung Ji Hyun in three gruelling sets. In the first game, Saina Nehwal had a great start with a 7-3 early lead. At the interval, Saina led 11-8. After the interval, the bronze medallist from Asian Games 2018, continued to take 17-12 lead. Sung made a strong comeback to level the scores at 17-17. Both players fought for each point but Saina held her nerves to win the first game 22-20.

It was a complete dominating performance by Sung in the second game. The Korean made life tough for the Indian with brilliant shots and smashes. At the interval, Sung led 11-6. After the interval, Sung continued to dominate Saina and won second set 21-8 easily.

In the deciding game also, Sung continued to show her aggression and did not allow Saina Nehwal to dominate. At the interval, the Korean led 11-6. After the interval, Sung continued to attack and won the third game 21-14 to move into second round.

Doubles shine on Day 1

The men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy defeated the Chinese Taipei pair of Liao M-c and Su C-h in three games. The Chinese Taipei pair played with aggression and won the first set 21-13. Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy came back strongly to win the next two sets 21-13, 21-12 to move into the second round.

In the mixed doubles category, the pair of Pranav Chopra and Sikki Reddy won their first match in straight sets, defeating Germany’s ME Seidel and L Efler 21-19, 21-17 to move into the second round. They will face Denmark's Christiansen and Pedersen.

Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa and Rankireddy, RankiReddy and Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will play their first round matches on Wednesday.