China Open 2023: Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will face off against World No. 10 Anders Antonsen in the first round of the China Open 2023 in Changzhou on Tuesday (September 5).

Considering Antonsen is coming into this Super 1000 tournament on the back of a bronze medal win at the BWF World Championships, he will prove to be a tough nut to crack for the Indian.

Sen, meanwhile, exited the mega world event in the Round of 16 after a tight three-game battle with the eventual champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn. While the biggest badminton event of the year didn't go his way, he had a fine few weeks on the tour before that.

The World No. 12 will hope to draw inspiration from his July heroics that saw him win the Canada Open and reach the semifinals of both the US Open and the Japan Open.

China Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen: Head-to-head and Prediction

Sen and Antonsen are tied at 1-1 in their head-to-head, having split their two meetings so far. While the Indian emerged victorious in their first face-off at the All England Open in 2022, the Dane exacted revenge at the same venue exactly a year later.

Antonsen will be feeling confident of an encore after his Copenhagen fireworks last month that gave him the World Championships bronze. It was his third medal from the mega event.

Before that, he also lifted the trophy at the Korea Open and finished as the runner-up at the Singapore Open this season. The 26-year-old made the semifinals at the All England Open and the Madrid Spain Masters earlier this year as well.

Although 2023 hasn't exactly been a highly consistent season for the Dane, he very well has the experience and the pedigree to put his Indian opponent in a spot of bother. It remains to be seen if Sen can shrug off his recent disappointment and get back to winning ways in what will be a stern test.

China Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen: Date and time

Lakshya Sen and Anders Antonsen will lock horns in the men's singles first round at the China Open 2023 on Tuesday in the seventh match of the day on Court 1.

Date: September 5, 2023

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Time: Approx. 1.30 pm local time; 11 am IST

Venue: Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium, Changzhou, China

China Open 2023, Lakshya Sen vs Anders Antonsen: Where to watch

This China Open 2023 match will not be broadcast live on any channel in India.

Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.