China Open 2023: Preview, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

Following a week's break, top-level badminton action returns this week with the Victor China Open. The Super 1000 event, to be held in Changzhou, China, from September 5-10, will feature some of the world's biggest shuttlers vying for glory in what will be the first edition of the tournament since 2019.

For the Indian contingent, this will be a great opportunity to get some wins under their belt in China ahead of the Asian Games that gets underway in Hangzhou, China, from September 23.

The squad will be spearheaded by World Championships bronze medalist HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, while former winners PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth have withdrawn.

Currently placed at a career-high world ranking of No. 6, the Malaysia Masters champion Prannoy begins his quest for a second title this season against the 22nd-ranked NG Tze Yong.

Canada Open winner Lakshya Sen faces a tough task as he has been drawn against World Championships bronze medalist Anders Antonsen in the first round. Priyanshu Rajawat, the third Indian in the men's singles draw, will play World No. 45 Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in his opener.

Expand Tweet

World No. 2 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to bounce back following their quarterfinal exit from the BWF World Championships. The Indians, who have won four titles this year, are seeded second at this Super 1000 event. They will begin their campaign against Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, meanwhile, take on Japan's Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have their work cut out against Chinese top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy, India's lone pair in mixed doubles, will meet Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

With PV Sindhu's pull-out, India has no representation in the women's singles category.

China Open 2023: Schedule

First round: September 5-6, 2023

Second round: September 7, 2023

Quarter-finals: September 8, 2023

Semi-finals: September 9, 2023

Finals: September 10, 2023

Venue: Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium, Changzhou, China

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time/ 6.30 am IST.

China Open 2023: Where to watch in India

The China Open 2023 will not be broadcast live on any channel in India. Live streaming will, however, be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the competition.

Indian contingent playing at China Open 2023

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles: Sikki Reddy/Rohan Kapoor