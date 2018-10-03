Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma progress into the second round

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 22 // 03 Oct 2018, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajay Jayaram progress into 2nd round

It was a mixed day for Indian shuttler’s as Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma progressed into the 2nd round of Super 300 Chinese Taipei Open played on Wednesday. The other Indian shuttler’s could not go beyond the first round.

In men’s section, Ajay Jayaram had to fight against Japanese Shimono in three gruelling sets. The Japanese won the first set 21-18 before Jayaram won the next two sets 21-17 and 21-9 to progress into next round. He will take on Denmark K Brun.

Sourabh Verma too had to fight out against Chinese Taipei Lee C-h in three sets. The Chinese Taipei player won the first set 21-18. The Indian player won the next two sets 21-16 and 21-13 to progress into the second round.

A Yeligar did not put a fight against Jan O Jorgensen losing in two straight sets 5-21, 6-21 to be knocked out in the first round. RY Chittaboina was not at his best losing to Chinese Taipei Lu C-h in two straight sets 11-21, 9-21.

In women’s singles, SUR Chukka lost to Chiang Y-I in two straight sets 15-21, 18-21 to be knocked out in the first round. M Agrey was crushed by Sonia Cheah easily 11-21, 4-21.

Kudaravalli put up a brave fight in the first losing to Lin Y-c in two straight games. The youngster lost the match 21-23,20-22.

The men’s doubles pair of T Kona and Lim K W lost to Ong Y S and Teo E Y in two straight games 13-21, 10-21.

Ajay Jayaram and Sourabh Verma are the two Indians who have made into the 2nd round while the other young Indian shuttlers were not able to progress. In this tournament, K Srikanth and PV Sindhu are not taking part in the tournament because of major super series tournaments like French Open, Denmark Open.