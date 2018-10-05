Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Ajay Jayaram moves into the quarter finals, Sourabh Verma goes down fighting

Ajay Jayaram moves into the quarter finals

It was a mixed day as Ajay Jayaram progressed into the quarter finals of Super 300, Chinese Taipei Open 2018 played on Thursday. The other Indian male shuttler Sourabh Verma went down fighting losing the match in three sets.

In the first match of the day Sourabh Verma took on Japanese R Takeshita. It was a close fought match right from the word go. The first game was a close fought one with both players fighting for each point. The Indian held his nerves winning the first set 21-19.

In the second game both players fought for each point till 21-21. Takeshita held his nerves to win the second set 23-21 to force the match into the decider.

In the deciding game, the Japanese dominated and did not allow Sourabh Verma to play his natural game. Takeshita won the game 21-16 to move into the quarter finals of the tournament.

The other Indian male singles player Ajay Jayaram took on K Brun of Denmark. It was a dominating performance by Jayaram, winning the first set 21-10. The Indian player showed his aggression and created pressure on the opposition.

The second game was much closer than the first one. Both players fought for each point. Ajay Jayaram held his nerves and won the second set 22-20 to win the match. With this win, the Indian moved into the quarter finals of Chinese Taipei 2018 tournament.

Sourabh Verma and Ajay Jayaram were the only 2 Indians left in the competition before today’s day play. After this win, Ajay will be looking to do much better. He will face Malaysia Lee Z J in the quarter finals tomorrow.

Jayaram has been suffering from injuries and could not perform according to expectations. He will be looking to show his aggression with attacking badminton.