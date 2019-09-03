Chinese Taipei Open 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details, TV schedule and more

Sourabh Verma is the biggest Indian star playing

The Chinese Taipei Open, a Super 300 tournament that got underway today, will be dotted with a host of rising stars as the top shuttlers have taken a break following the BWF World Championships.

Saina Nehwal was originally the top seed in women's singles but she too opted out at the last moment in favour of rest and recovery ahead of the high-profile China Open that will be held later this month.

The men's singles draw also had the names of HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma but they too pulled out, leaving the three-time Indian national champion Sourabh Verma as the only Indian to get a direct entry into the main draw of this tournament.

This will be Verma's first event since winning the Hyderabad Open at home last month. It was his second international title of the season to add to the Slovenia International crown that he got earlier in the year. Intermittent injuries did prevent the 26-year-old from playing uninterruptedly but he has been able to put in his best effort and make a mark whenever he has been injury-free.

The Dhar native, ranked 38th currently, will try to continue his winning streak when he takes on Japan's World No. 44 Kazumasa Sakai. Verma leads their head-to-head record 1-0 and that should inspire him to get another win over the Japanese.

A win will put him in the path of the top seed and World No. 2 Chou Tien Chen, who has won two titles this year. It goes without saying that Verma will need to be at his flawless best to have any chance against the Chinese Taipei superstar who is sure to get a lot of support at home.

In women's singles, promising talent Riya Mookerjee showed her spirit and resilience when she dug deep to edge Hong Kong's Cheung Ying Mei 9-21, 21-16, 23-21 to secure a place in the main draw.

Riya Mookerjee will meet the 69th ranked Supanida Katethong of Thailand for a berth in the second round

The women's doubles pair of Aparna Balan and Prajakta Sawant is the only Indian doubles combine taking part in this tournament. They will take on Chinese Taipei's Cheng Yu-Pei and Juang Tz-Ren.

Aparna Balan and Prajakta Sawant will fly the Indian flag in women's doubles

Here is all you need to know about the Chinese Taipei Open:

Tournament: Yonex Chinese Taipei Open 2019

Category: Super 300

Location: Taipei Taiwan, Chinese Taipei

Where to watch the matches in India?

There is no live telecast information for the Chinese Taipei Open as of now.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream information is also not available now. You can, however, follow live scores here.