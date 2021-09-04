Chu Man Kai: All you need to know about Krishna Nagar's opponent in the Paralympic gold medal match

Chu Man Kai made his way into the final of the SH6 category after a resilient win over Brazil's Tavares Vitor Goncalves. The Hong Kong international won the gruelling match 15-21, 21-18, 21-10.

His brilliance in the game has now set him up for a match against India's Krishna Nagar. The Indian shuttler made his way into the final after an easy 21-10,21-11 win over Great Britain's Krysten Coombs.

Having faced each other prior to this all-important match, the two heavyweights are well versed with their opponent's strengths and weaknesses. Ahead of this encounter, here are a few things you need to know about Chu Man Kai.

# 5 Chu Man Kai's early days in para-badminton

Chu Man Kai was born with a congenital ailment. The Hong Kong international started playing sports at the age of 14. He was first called upon by his friend to try badminton and from there on Chu Man Ki never stopped. The 30-year-old soon became one of the best para-Badminton player in Hong Kong.

# 4 How many medals has Chu Man Kai won in his career?

Chu Man Kai has won many top competitions in para-badminton. He is a two-time world champion in the doubles event. He also won the Thailand Para-Badminton championship in 2019 along with Chun Yim Wong. The 30-year-old also won the Asian Games gold medal in 2018.

#3 What is Chu Man Kai's world ranking?

Chu Man Kai is currently ranked third in the men's singles event. He has not featured in any competition this year and will be hoping to challenge for the top spot by winning Paralympic gold. The Hong Kong international is also the World No .1 in the doubles rankings.

# 2 Chu Man Kai's head-to-head record against Krishna Nagar?

Krishna Nagar wins his semifinal against Krysten Coombs of #GBR in #ParaBadminton - Men's Singles SH6 category and advances to the finals.



He will face WR3 Chu Man Kai of #HKG tomorrow. The time is yet to be decided. #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/r1P6Qjglx5 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 4, 2021

The two shuttlers have met three times in singles events previously. India's Krishna Nagar has a superior 2-1 record in those meetings. Their last encounter was at the Thailand Para-Badminton Championship in 2019. Krishna Nagar won the game 21-17, 18-21, 21-17 to bag the gold medal.

# 1 Chu Man Kai's road to final at the Paralympics

Group Stage: Chu Man Kai 2 - 0 Krysten Coombs

[21-15, 21-10]

Chu Man Kai 2 - 1 Jack Shephard

[ 11-21, 24-22, 21-10]

Semi-final: Chu Man Kai 2 - 1 TAVARES Vitor Goncalves

[15-21, 21-18, 21-10]

Final: Chu Man Kai vs Krishna Nagar [To be played]

