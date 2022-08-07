CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Jia Heng Teh men's singles preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 10 Lakshya Sen has been in spectacular form in his Commonwealth Games (CWG) debut campaign in Birmingham, UK. He is now in the semi-finals and one win away from confirming a medal for India in the individual category.

The 20-year-old has won all three matches so far in straight games convincingly. Having begun his campaign with a thunderous 21-4, 21-5 win against Vernon Smeed of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, he went on to beat Australia's Ying Xiang Lin 21-9, 21-16.

In the quarter-finals, Sen earned a smooth 21-12, 21-11 win over Mauritius' Julien Georges Paul to make his way into the last four, where he faces World No. 87 Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore today.

Sen is looking for his second medal at the ongoing Birmingham Games, having won a silver medal in the mixed team event last week.

Lakshya Sen vs Jia Heng Teh head-to-head & prediction

Sen holds a flawless 1-0 lead in his head-to-head with Jia Heng Teh, having thrashed the Singaporean 21-8, 21-8 at the Dutch Open last year.

Although Teh has beaten each of his opponents in straight games so far, Sen will be a step up in the challenge for the World No. 87. The Indian hardly gave him a chance in their last meeting and has looked very sharp throughout his CWG journey so far.

Contending with Sen's speed, anticipation, movement, and placement of shots could prove to be an uphill task for the 21-year-old, who is yet to gain much experience on the biggest stage of the sport.

Lakshya Sen vs Jia Heng Teh: Date and Time

Lakshya Sen will take on Jia Heng Teh in the men's singles semifinals later today at CWG 2022.

Date: August 7, 2022; Expected timing: 3:10 pm IST

Lakshya Sen vs Jia Heng Teh: Live Streaming details

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 are telecasting the Games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website.

