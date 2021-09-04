Daniel Bethell: All you need to know about Pramod Bhagat's opponent in Paralympics final

Daniel Bethell made it to the final of the SL4 badminton competition by defeating India's Manoj Sarkar. The shuttler from Great Britain outclassed his Indian counterpart 21-8, 21-10 in the semis to set up a match against another Indian, Pramod Bhagat.

This gold medal match is set to be an exciting affair. With badminton making its debut at the Paralympics, both these heavyweights will be determined to write their names in the history books by winning a gold medal. Ahead of their match here are a few things you need to know about the Indian shuttler's opponent, Daniel Bethell.

# 5 Daniel Bethell's early days in para-sports

Daniel Bethell was just 13 at the time of the Paralympics in 2008. He was impressed by what he had seen and wanted to reach similar heights. Daniel was inspired by the athletes and wanted to try a hand at para-sports. He was a tennis player at first, but later under the guidance of Steve Hulbert, he developed as a shuttler.

# 4 What is Daniel Bethell's world ranking?

Daniel Bethell is currently ranked 2nd in the world rankings. He is unbeaten this year and also won the Spanish Badminton international competition in May earlier this year.

# 3 How many medals has Daniel Bethell won in his career?

Daniel Bethell is 4-time World Championship medalist. He has won 1 silver and 3 bronze medals at the event. Bethell is also a 4 time European Championship medalist.

# 2 Daniel Bethell's head-to-head record against Pramod Bhagat

Pramod Bhagat has a superior record of 5-2 in this fixture. However, Bethell came out on top the last time the two heavyweights met at the Japan International competition. Bethell got the better of the Indian in an intense battle that ended 21-16,21-19.

# 1 Daniel Bethell's road to the final of the men's singles SL4 event

Group Stage: Daniel Bethell 2 - 0 Daisuke Fujihara

[21- 11, 21 - 7]

Group Stage: Daniel Bethell 2 - 0 Rukaendi Ukun

[21- 8, 21- 12]

Semi-final: Daniel Bethell 2 - 0 Manoj Sarkar

[21-8, 21-10]

Final: Daniel Bethell vs Manoj Sarkar [To be played]

