Dutch Junior International Day 3 results for India: Treesa Jolly shines with three victories, men disappoint

Treesa Jolly

The large Indian delegation at the ongoing BWF Dutch Junior International produced another mixed set of results on day 3 of the event. While the women shone, especially Treesa Jolly as she registered victories in both women's singles and mixed doubles, the men largely produced disappointing performances..

Jolly won her first singles match of the day against Fenna Lores of Netherlands with ease in just two games, the score reading 21-9, 21-13. While Jolly, the seventh-seed succeeded, so did the 11th-seed Tasnim Mir against Hong Kong’s Lui Lok Lok through a scoreline of 21-14, 21-17.

Unfortunately, Aditi Bhatt conceded a walkover against Saifi Rizka Nurhridaya of Indonesia. But Tanya Hemanth and Mansi Singh both won their respective matches. The former against Netherlands’ Kirsten de Wit 21-10, 21-17 while the latter against Estonia’s Catlyn Kruus 21-19, 21-16.

All the victors from the above-mentioned matches were in action again later on day 3. Treesa won her second match also, against Lin Tzu-Yun of Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-18. So did Tasnim, against Laura Floj Thomsen 21-15, 21-8. Another successful person was Mansi who defeated fifth-seeded Dutch girl Amy Tan 22-20, 21-14.

However, Tanya Hemanth’s journey ended with a 21-19, 21-12 loss to Indonesia’s Siti Sarah Azzahrah 21-19, 21-12.

Meirba lost his match

In men’s singles, India suffered a big loss with the second-seeded Meirba Luwang getting eliminated by Yong Jin of South Korea 21-18, 21-19. The other big hope in this division for the country, Rohan Gurbani won his match vs Sacha Leveque 18-21, 21-18, 21-15. Ravi lost a three-game match to Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 16-21, 21-19, 21-14.

Mixed doubles also witnessed Indian participation. The pair of Sankar Prasad Udayakumar Treesa Jolly won their match against Russia’s Lev Barinov and Anastasiia Boiarun 21-12, 21-15, making it a great day for Treesa as she won all three of her matches.

Edwin Joy and Shruti Mishra also recorded a victory against the team of Theo Vaur and Anouk Nambot of France 21-13, 19-21, 21-11.

There was some bad news for India in the men’s doubles category as Ravikrishna PS and Sai Vishnu Pullela lost to an Indonesian duo of Muhammad Rayhan Nur Fadillah and Rahmat Hidayat 15-21, 21-9, 21-19. The pair of Gireesh Nayudu Bezawada and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar also lost their match, to France’s Alex Lanier and Lucas Renoir 22-20, 21-12.

To complete India’s misery in this division on day 3, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Edwin Joy were defeated 24-22, 21-14 by Singapore’s Yi Ming Justyn Sim and Donovan Willard Wee.