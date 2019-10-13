Dutch Open 2019: Lakshya Sen vs Yusuke Onodera final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 23 // 13 Oct 2019, 15:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lakshya Sen

While the rest of the Indian contingent has departed, Lakshya Sen remains the last Indian standing at the Dutch Open, a tournament that has been held since 1932.

Having won his first title of the season at the Belgian International a month ago, Sen has carried that terrific form into this week's Super 100 tournament, the Dutch Open. Now on a 10-match winning streak, the teenager's confidence is sky-high.

While the Belgian International was an International Challenge-level event, this is a higher level tournament where Sen had to face a tougher challenge. But he remained unfazed and delivered under pressure, underlining his immense talent once again.

World No. 72 Sen, who also reached the final of the Polish Open in March, began his campaign with a strong 21-19, 21-17 win over the 77th ranked Nhat Nguyen. A gritty three-game comeback victory over the World No. 56 Ygor Coelho put him in the quarter-finals, where he got the better of compatriot B. M. Rahul Bharadwaj 21-9, 21-16.

In the semi-finals, he had a breezy outing on the court and easily dispatched Felix Burestedt 21-12, 21-9 in a commanding display.

Lakshya Dutch Open!🎯@lakshya_sen continues his fine run at the #DutchOpen2019 as he storms into the finals beating Felix Burestedt of 🇸🇪 21-12; 21-9. All the best Champ for the final!💪#IndiaontheRise#badmitnon pic.twitter.com/93TTt8dFno — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 13, 2019

In today's summit clash, he faces Japanese qualifier Yusuke Onodera, placed 160th on the ranking charts. The two have never faced each other but Sen will have the edge being the higher-ranked shuttler.

However, he cannot take his opponent lightly for Onodera has been a giant-killer at this tournament. Having accounted for the top seed Sameer Verma and World No. 68 Li Shi Feng in three games, he would be upbeat entering this contest and look to continue his sizzling run. Sen thus has quite a challenge on his hands.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: Yonex Dutch Open 2019

Advertisement

Date: 13 October 2019

Category: Super 100

Location: Almere, Netherlands

Time: Lakshya Sen vs Yusuke Onodera from approx. 4:20 P.M IST on 13th October 2019

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast of the match in India.

Livestream: There is no information for livestream. You can, however, follow live scores here.