French Open 2018: PV Sindhu enters the quarter finals

PV Sindhu into the quarter finals of French Open 2018

After Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu also moved into the quarter finals with a convincing 21-17, 21-16 win over Sayaka Sato at the Super 750 Level tournament played at Paris, France on Thursday. It was a dominating performance by Sindhu, who played aggressively.

In the first game, Sindhu dominated the Japanese player with good strokes and smashes. The 2-time world silver medallist made life tough for her opponent. At the interval, PV Sindhu led 11-5. After the interval, the Indian had a 15-7 lead before Sato came back strongly to take points in succession to level the scores at 16-16. Sindhu played aggressively and won the first set 21-17.

The second game started with both players taking alternate points till 3-3. Sindhu showed her dominating play and led 11-4 at the interval. After the interval, the Indian continued to lead with great shots. Sato tried her best to come back into match but Sindhu won the second set 21-16 to move into the quarter finals.

The doubles pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also moved into the quarter finals with 21-13, 21-19 over Chinese opponents He JT and Tan Q.

It has been a great day for the Indian shuttlers. We could see an all-Indian mens doubles quarter final, as Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy will take on Liu C and Zhang N.

Sai Praneeth is all set to play his 2nd round match against Jonatan Christie. All the quarter finals would be tough, and Saina Nehwal will take on Tai Tzu Ying. In last week's Denmark Open, Saina lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the finals. Kidambi Srikanth also faces a tough task ahead, as he faces Kento Momota.

However, it has been a very encouraging performance from the Indian shuttlers so far.