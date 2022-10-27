French Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth vs Rasmus Gemke preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth will aim to return to the French Open quarterfinals when he takes on World No. 16 Rasmus Gemke in Paris on Thursday (October 27).

Srikanth played an excellent match against his junior compatriot Lakshya Sen on his way to a 21-18, 21-18 win in the first round on Wednesday. The 2017 winner will be eager to maintain his form and get back into the last eight of the French Open once again.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 21-18, 21-18 in the Men's Singles - Round of 32.



#IndianSports #Badminton 🏸 French Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth wins the battle of Indians!Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 21-18, 21-18 in the Men's Singles - Round of 32. French Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth wins the battle of Indians! 🚨Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen 21-18, 21-18 in the Men's Singles - Round of 32. 💪🇮🇳🇮🇳#IndianSports #Badminton 🏸 https://t.co/fte66F2Rhq

Kidambi Srikanth vs Rasmus Gemke: Head-to-head & prediction

Srikanth holds a 1-0 lead in his head with Gemke. The World No. 11 earned a 21-9, 21-19 win in his only meeting with the Dane so far, which came at the China Open in 2018.

Gemke has achieved a career-high ranking of 10 last year. Currently placed at 16th, the 25-year-old has one BWF World Tour title under his belt, winning the Spain Masters in 2018.

He has twice been a part of Denmark's bronze medal-winning team at the Thomas Cup in 2020 and 2022.

Gemke has struggled to make deep runs in tournaments this year. His best performance so far being a solitary quarterfinal appearance at the Super 1000 Indonesia Open in June.

The Dane started his French Open campaign on Wednesday with a 21-19, 21-16 win over World No. 29 Nhat Nguyen that took 61 minutes to complete.

Srikanth, on the other hand, would have got a huge boost of confidence with his win over reigning Commonwealth Games champion and World No. 8 Lakshya Sen. It was not just his attack that looked sharp, but his defense looked watertight too, and he didn't give Sen many chances to breach it.

Srikanth has failed to make the quarterfinals in all three tournaments that he has played so far since his bronze medal win at the Commonwealth Games in August. However, he showed incredible determination and sharpness in his Paris opener.

Srikanth will look to correct his recent record by winning at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Thursday evening and making it into the last eight.

BWFScore @BWFScore

MS - Round of 32

21 21 Srikanth KIDAMBI🏅

18 18 Lakshya SEN



in 46 minutes

tournamentsoftware.com/sport/match.as… YONEX French Open 2022MS - Round of 3221 21Srikanth KIDAMBI🏅18 18Lakshya SENin 46 minutes YONEX French Open 2022MS - Round of 3221 21 🇮🇳Srikanth KIDAMBI🏅18 18 🇮🇳Lakshya SEN🕗 in 46 minutes tournamentsoftware.com/sport/match.as…

Kidambi Srikanth vs Rasmus Gemke: Date and time

Kidambi Srikanth will take on Rasmus Gemke in the men's singles second-round match at the French Open 2022 on Thursday.

Date: October 27, 2022. Time: Approx. 5:00 pm local time, 8:30 pm IST.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Rasmus Gemke: Where to watch & live streaming details

The French Open 2022 is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from October 27. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

