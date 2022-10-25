French Open 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

For the second consecutive week, there will be an all-Indian men's singles clash in badminton as Lakshya Sen takes on Kidambi Srikanth in the first round of the Yonex French Open 2022 in Paris on Wednesday.

This comes on the back of a Sen vs HS Prannoy battle that took place in the second round of the Denmark Open last week. The Commonwealth Games champion came through 21-9, 21-18 in that encounter before his campaign was ended by Kodai Naraoka in the quarterfinals.

This week, Sen has Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kidambi Srikanth first up for him as India's top two men's singles shuttlers face off for a place in the pre-quarterfinals in Paris.

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Head-to-head & prediction

Srikanth leads 1-0 in his head-to-head with Sen. The former World No. 1 edged the youngster 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the BWF World Championships semifinals last year.

The 21-year-old Sen has made a lot of progress over the past few months. Right now, he is India's top-ranked men's singles shuttler at No. 8 in the world rankings, while Srikanth trails him by three spots.

The former French Open champion hasn't had a memorable outing since his Birmingham medal in early August, losing each of his last three tournaments in the second round.

Sen, on the other hand, fared marginally better as he made the quarterfinals in Odense and the last 16 at the BWF World Championships. It is still far off from his sizzling start to the season that saw him claim the India Open title and finish as the runner-up at the All England Open and the German Open.

Nevertheless, the younger Indian has been way more consistent than Srikanth this year. If he can move the former World No. 1 all over the court and force him into errors, he will likely avenge his loss from last year.

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will take on Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles first-round match at the French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Date: October 26, 2022. Time: Not before 4 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST.

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth: Where to watch & live streaming details

The French Open 2022 will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from October 27. Hence, this match won't be available on television in India.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories.

