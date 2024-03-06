French Open 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details in India

The French Open 2024 is underway at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle in Paris, France. The Super 750 tournament is witnessing participation from almost all of India’s top shuttlers.

The first day of the tournament saw some thrilling matches. The top-seeded pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty comfortably beat Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in their first-round match. They will now face another Malaysian pair in their round-of-16 match.

In the women’s doubles round of 32 encounters, India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand took on compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

Both pairs are currently ranked just outside the qualification cut-off for the Paris Olympics and were looking to gain points from this tournament to improve their chances for the Olympic berth. However, the unfortunate draw made sure only one Indian pair would go forward in the tournament.

Treesa and Gayatri, the All-England semi-finalists from last year, got the better of Ponnappa and Crasto in a nail-biting three-set match. The final score of the match was 16-21, 21-19, 21-17. Treesa and Gayatri will now take on Japan’s Y. Fukushima and S. Hirota.

In the men’s singles category, Lakshya Sen beat Japan’s K. Tsuneyama 15-21, 21-15, 21-3 while Priyanshu Rajawat went down to the top seed Viktor Axelsen in straight games with a score of 8-21, 15-21.

On Wednesday, March 6, India’s ace shuttler, Kidambi Srikanth, got the better of Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 20-22, 21-8 while World No. 7 HS Prannoy lost to China’s Lu Guang Zu 17-21, 17-21.

Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will both take on Chinese shuttlers in their second round. Srikanth will take on Guang Zu, and Lakshya Sen will take on Li Shi Feng.

Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will also be in action at the tournament.

French Open 2024: Schedule

First Round – 5-6 March, 2024

Second Round - 7 March, 2024

Quarterfinals - 8 March, 2024

Semifinals - 9 March, 2024

Finals - 10 March, 2024

Venue – Arena Porte de la Chapelle, Paris, France

Tournament Category - BWF World Tour Super 750

Total prize money - $850,000

Matches for the initial days can be expected to begin around 2:30 p.m. IST.

French Open 2024: Where to watch

The French Open 2024 tournament will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. A live stream of the matches will also be available on the Jio Cinema app and website and the BWF YouTube channel, BWF.TV. Fans can also follow the live scores on the tournament software.