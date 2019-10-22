French Open Badminton 2019, PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

PV Sindhu

It has been disappointing to watch PV Sindhu in the three tournaments she's participated in since her biggest title triumph at the World Championships. The steadfast determination, the unwavering focus and the sharpness in strokes that were so evident during her successful campaign in Basel in August are nowhere to be seen now.

Instead, all we have gotten to see has been a pale shadow of the champion, one who has been squandering leads when she shouldn't and succumbing to players she had never lost to before. It could be a consequence of her exertions at the World Championships or the fact that Sindhu is simply struggling to concentrate after the high of that victory.

A little bit of complacency on Sindhu's part can also not be ruled out. After three pre-quarter-final defeats, however, it should be safe to assume that the spark in Sindhu has re-ignited.

The Hyderabadi's primary aim as we approach the end of the season would be to regain her form. With the season-ending championships scheduled to be held in December, where she is the defending champion, the India No. 1 desperately needs get some rhythm.

Sindhu kicks off her French Open campaign against the veteran Canadian, Michelle Li, who is currently placed at the eighth spot in the world rankings. Just a couple of rungs separate the two but it is Sindhu's 5-2 head-to-head record over Li that puts her at an advantage.

The only two occasions in which Li managed to upstage Sindhu were back in 2014. Since then, the lanky Indian has prevailed over Li thrice, losing just one game in three meetings.

Going by their past record, Sindhu should be the favourite heading into this match. However, a little slip-up one her part would boost Li's confidence and that's not something the Indian would want.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open:

Tournament: Yonex French Open 2019

Category: Super 750

Location: Paris, France

Dates: October 22-27, 2019

Time: (5) PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li at approx 7pm IST on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

