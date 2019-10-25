French Open Badminton 2019, PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

PV Sindhu

After a few disappointing results since winning the World Championships in August, it's finally looking like PV Sindhu is back in her groove at the French Open in Paris this week. She has been gliding across the court beautifully and hitting the shuttle well with her trademark power-packed smashes.

That is good news for not just Sindhu fans but for the shuttler herself too, as up next for her is last week's Denmark Open champion, Tai Tzu Ying. Traditionally Sindhu's nemesis, the World No. 1 Chinese Taipei ace has a strong 10-5 record over the Indian.

However, it needs to be noted that Sindhu did succeed in prevailing over Tai in their last two meetings in absolute nail-biting clashes before going on to win the title each time. Those two wins, which came at the BWF World Tour Finals last year and the World Championships this year, remain the two biggest title wins of Sindhu's illustrious career.

This very fact indicates that the lanky Indian was at her flawless best in both those events and her confidence-level was sky-high. That's the kind of belief Sindhu needs to be able to beat Tai, who is right now on a seven-match winning streak.

That said, Tai did drop a game in her first round in Paris this week and that too to World No. 41 Yvonne Li. If Sindhu can use her aggression to put pressure on Tai right from the start and not let her play her deceptive game, she might just manage to complete a hat-trick of victories over the numero uno player.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open:

Tournament: Yonex French Open 2019

Category: Super 750

Location: Paris, France

Dates: October 22-27, 2019

Time: (5) PV Sindhu vs (1) Tai Tzu Ying at approx 10 pm IST on Friday, October 25, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The French Open matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream will be available on hotstar.com.