French Open Badminton 2019, Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Saina Nehwal's comeback from injury hasn't gone the way she would have liked. She has failed to reach the quarter-finals ever since her return to competitive sport in July-end at the Thailand Open. A 2-5 win-loss record, which also includes a first-round retirement at the Korea Open, clearly indicates that a deep introspection needs to be done soon.

Nehwal's waning speed on the court and her lack of sharpness have led to growing concern among her ardent fans. Nehwal hasn't looked like the player who began the 2019 season on a thunderous note with a title at the Indonesia Masters.

However, given her stellar career, it's never wise to write her off. A true fighter to the core, the London Olympic bronze medallist's passion for the game is something to admire and she will try everything in her power to climb her way back to the top echelons of the badminton world.

At the French Open, where the former World No. 1 was a runner-up in 2012, she will kickstart her campaign against World No. 25 Cheung Ngan Yi. Nehwal has a 2-1 head-to-head record over the Hong Kong shuttler and could draw a lot of inspiration from her fighting three-game win at the Denmark Open last year, which happens to be their last meeting.

A win can go a long way in restoring the confidence of the eighth seed and Nehwal might just ride on it to reach her first quarter-final on the BWF circuit in six months.

Here is all you need to know about the French Open:

Tournament: Yonex French Open 2019

Category: Super 750

Location: Paris, France

Dates: October 22-27, 2019

Time: (8) Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi at approx 10:15 pm IST on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The French Open matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches:

Live Stream will be available on hotstar.com.