French Open Badminton 2021, PV Sindhu vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Having bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open last week, Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu will be eager to make amends at the French Open Badminton 2021 in Paris this week.

Her Odense sojourn showed that Sindhu still has a lot of work left to do ahead of the defense of her World Championships crown in December. The signs of struggle were evident when the two-time Olympic medalist was stretched to three games by Thai veteran Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the second round.

In the last-eight clash, the Indian was a pale shadow of herself before succumbing to World No. 8 and eventual Denmark Open runner-up An Seyoung 11-21, 12-21.

With the Korean placed in the other half of the draw at the French Open Badminton 2021, Sindhu can breathe easy. She opens her campaign against World No. 39 Julie Dawall Jakobsen, a 23-year-old Dane who doesn't have a lot of experience of playing at the highest level of the sport.

Although Sindhu is the clear favorite to come through this contest, she can't afford to be complacent. Jakobsen has gradually been establishing herself in the circuit this year as validated by her runner-up showing at the Denmark Masters and a quarterfinal appearance at the European Championships.

Sindhu could take some time to get into the groove but should ultimately have enough firepower to run away with a win.

French Open Badminton 2021: Match details

Fixture: (5) PV Sindhu vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

Date: 27 October 2021.

Time: Approx 4:40 pm local time, 1:10 pm IST.

Tournament: Yonex French Open 2021.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Stade Pierre de Coubertin, Paris.

Category: BWF World Tour Super 750.

Prize money: $600,000.

French Open Badminton 2021: TV schedule

The French Open Badminton 2021 will be live telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel from October 28 onwards in India.

French Open Badminton 2021: Live streaming details

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The French Open Badminton 2021 can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra