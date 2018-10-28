French Open badminton: China's Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong win their 8th title of the year

Zheng Siwei (left) and Huang Yaqiong

China's sensational mixed doubles pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat the upcoming pair of Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung of Korea 21-19, 21-14 in 37 minutes in the final at the French Open 2018 in Paris on Sunday. The World No. 1s won their 8th title of the year and 6th world tour title in just their 13th tournament of the year. This was their 10th overall final of the year.

They reached the final of the 2018 French Open super 750 tournament after beating All England champions Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan 21-11, 21-14 in just 36 minutes.The world and Asian Games champions are in stunning form since they both started playing with each other from the end of the last year and this is their 11th title in just their 16th tournament together.

There was double delight for China in doubles as after mixed doubles their men's doubles pair of Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong won the title in Paris. The former Asian and World Junior champions stunned the World No. 1s Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon of Indonesia 23-21, 8-21, 21-17 in 52 minutes.

The Indonesians have already won all their finals this year, including the Asian Games gold medal at home. Earlier, the Indonesians beat the Indian youngsters Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 21-12, 26-24 in the semi-finals in 42 minutes of play.

Mayu Matsumoto (left) and Wakana Nagahara

While in women's doubles, world champions Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan won the title after beating the Stoeva sisters of Bulgaria in the final. They beat Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 21-14, 21-19 in 43 minutes.

Later, the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying will be up against the World No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in women's singles. They have beaten Chen Yufei and He Bingjiao of China respectively.

In men's singles, there will be an All-Chinese final as their top two shuttlers reached the final. The All England Open champion Shi Yuqi won against Rasmus Gemke of Denmark while the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long won against reigning the world champion and World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan.