French Open Badminton: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth exit; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win

Sudeshna Banerjee
News
271   //    27 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST

India’s singles campaign came to an end on a highly disappointing Day 4 of the French Open 2018 in Paris. None of Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and Kidambi Srikanth managed to take even a game off their respective opponents as the quarter-final action came to a close at this Super 750 tournament on Friday. The only saving grace of the day was the win for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in an all-Indian men’s doubles quarter-final.

Nehwal had chances to take a game off the top seed and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying as they met for the second time in a week following the Denmark Open final last Sunday. Nehwal made a very bright start and led the Chinese Taipei star for the major part of the opening game and even had three game points in hand at 20-17.

But she failed to convert any of those as the World No. 1 came storming back to bag five points on the trot and take the opener 22-20. The second game was mostly a walk in the park for the planet’s best shuttler before she completed the 22-20, 21-11 win in 36 minutes.

Defending men’s singles champion Kidambi Srikanth too squandered chances in the second game in his quarter-final clash with the World No. 1 Kento Momota. This was the fifth meeting between the two this year and their second in a week after their Denmark Open semi-final encounter.

Having fallen behind 10-17, Srikanth found his rhythm in the late stages of the second game to take nine points in a row and lead 19-17. Right at that juncture, unforced errors reared their ugly head and Srikanth could do nothing to prevent Momota from securing a 21-16, 21-19 win in 52 minutes.

Third seed and World No. 2 PV Sindhu made a tame 13-21, 16-21 surrender to the seventh seeded He Bingjiao in the last match of the day.

Earlier in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat national champions Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy 17-21, 11-21 in a rare all-Indian quarter-final match. They are now the last Indians standing at this prestigious tournament.

Up next for the young pair is the irrepressible World No. 1 pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Sudeshna Banerjee
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
