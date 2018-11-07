Fuzhou China Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth moves into second round, mixed fortunes in doubles

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth and the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the second round of Fuzhou China Open played at Haixia Olympic Sports Center, China on Wednesday. But HS Prannoy, the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Rankireddy, and Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka were knocked out in the first round itself.

Kidambi Srikanth defeated France's Corvee in straight games 21-12, 21-16 to move into the second round. In the first game, the French player started on an aggressive note, taking a 4-1 lead. The Indian came back strongly to lead 11-7 at the interval. After the interval, Srikanth continued to display attacking badminton and won the first game 21-12.

The second game was a tough fight as both players took alternate points till 7-7. At the interval, Srikanth led 11-9. After the interval, it was a commanding performance by the Indian player who dominated Corvee and won the second game 21-16. He will face Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto in the second round.

The other Indian male player HS Prannoy lost to Asian Games gold medallist Jonathan Christie in straight games 11-21, 14-21.

VR Jakka lost to P Chochuwong in straight games 12-21, 16-21 to be knocked out of the tournament in the first round itself.

Mixed fortunes for doubles

The men’s doubles pair of Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated higher ranked Denmark player M Conrad- Petersen and MP Kolding in two tough games. It was an impressive performance by the young Indian doubles pair to defeat them 23-21, 24-22. Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Indonesian A Yusuf and W Nayaka in the second round.

The mixed doubles pair of Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Malaysian pair of Chan PS and Goh L Y in three gruelling games. The Indian pair showed class by winning the first game 21-18. The Malaysian pair fought back strongly to win the next two games 21-19, 21-17 to move into the second round.